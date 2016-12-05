OSLO Dec 5 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.8 percent in November compared to October, a real estate industry association said on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 11.6 percent in November, down from 12.0 percent in October, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.1 percent in November from October.

The rapid growth in Norway's housing prices is widely seen as a factor reducing the chance of a cut in central bank interest rates. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)