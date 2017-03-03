UPDATE 1-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster comments, protests)
OSLO, March 3 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.6 percent in February from January, a real estate industry association said on Friday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 13.0 percent in February, up from 12.4 percent in January, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.8 percent in February from January.
The rapid growth in Norway's housing prices is widely seen as a factor reducing the chance of a cut in central bank interest rates.
The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster comments, protests)
PARIS, June 16 Safran and its U.S. partner General Electric are would be willing to provide engines should Boeing go ahead with a new middle of market jet, the head of Safran's aircraft engine business said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including extra information on the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said in a letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer, chairman of the subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit.