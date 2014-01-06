OSLO Jan 6 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.2 percent in December from the previous month, partially reversing a 0.9 percent decline in November, a real estate industry association reported on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices fell by 0.6 percent in December after a 0.2 percent rise in November, the association of real estate agency firms (EFF) said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 0.9 percent in December from the previous month.

For the full year 2014, the association expects prices to fall by 1 to 3 percent compared to 2013. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)