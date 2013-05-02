Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
OSLO May 2 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.4 percent in April compared to March, real estate industry associations reported on Thursday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 6.6 percent in April, the smallest increase since November 2009, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.
Unadjusted prices rose by 1.3 percent in April from March.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities