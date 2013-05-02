OSLO May 2 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.4 percent in April compared to March, real estate industry associations reported on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 6.6 percent in April, the smallest increase since November 2009, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 1.3 percent in April from March.

(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)