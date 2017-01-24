* Norway house-building seen hitting 38,000 units
* House prices record high, population growth at 10-year low
* Central bank: strong housing starts may carry warning
* Realtors: Norway moves closer to supply-demand balance
By Camilla Knudsen
OSLO, Jan 24 Norway is set to build around
38,000 homes this year, the most since 1979, driven by
ultra-cheap credit and soaring values, a leading forecaster told
Reuters on Tuesday, as some experts warned of a possible price
shock.
After house prices surged 12.8 percent year-on-year to
record highs in December, most analysts believe they will level
out in 2017 or 2018 but, with supply now matching demand, prices
might also drop.
Forecaster Prognosesenteret increased its forecast for 2017
to 38,000 new homes in 2017 from its previous estimate of
33,000.
"The level (of construction) is so high right now, and at
least equal to the actual need, so it is hard to see further
growth in construction in 2018 and 2019," Prognosesenteret
economist Kjell Senneset said.
Statistics Norway (SSB) said on Tuesday 36,530 building
permits were issued in 2016, up 18.1 percent on 2015. From
2000-2015, Norway's average annual housing starts was 27,261
units, SSB data showed.
Deputy central bank governor Jon Nicolaisen said this month
that 2016 was the first time in years that home building had
exceeded growth in households, and that the problem of
under-supply had begun to turn around.
"If this goes on for a long time, we could end up in a
situation where it is difficult to sell. Experience shows that
the turnaround can happen rather quickly, so there is a warning
in this," he said.
Christian Dreyer, head of lobby group Real Estate Norway,
said: "There are many risk factors (to prices), as population
growth is falling quite sharply and home construction is getting
closer to a balance."
Population growth eased to 43,400 people in 2016, or 0.83
percent, the lowest level in a decade, according to SSB.
"We still expect a strong housing market this year and I
don't think a steep fall is likely in the short term, but at the
same time the debt level in Norwegian households is high, and if
interest rates go up, many households will struggle," Dreyer
said.
Brokerage DNB Markets predicted house price growth of just 1
percent per year in 2018 and 2019, but also warned of a
potential scenario in which prices fall by 20 percent over a
four-year period.
(Editing by Terje Solsvik and Robin Pomeroy)