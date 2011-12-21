* Move comes after euro zone fails to raise targeted 200 bln euros

OSLO, Dec 21 Norway offered up to $9.35 billion worth of loans to the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday, doubling its previous commitment, as Europe seeks to boost the lender's resources to ward off the euro zone's debt crisis.

Norway, the only Scandinavian nation outside the European Union, said the 55 billion crown, or 6 billion SDR loan was conditional on a wider international effort to boost the IMF's resources and should be made available to all IMF members.

"I emphasize: Norway is giving the IMF a loan not aid. The IMF is a creditworthy institution so it's a safe investment which will give us interest income and will be paid back," Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday to provide 150 billion euros to the IMF to give the lender more ammunition in fighting the sovereign debt crisis.

However, that agreement fell short of the target of 200 billion euros after Britain refused to participate and it remains unclear if the bloc can get the additional 50 billion and meet the target.

Euro zone finance ministers at the time asked wealthy IMF members so support efforts to boost the IMF's resources.

Tiny Norway has no debt and sits on a $550 billion sovereign wealth fund thanks to its huge oil sector and restraint in spending its oil income.

Stoltenberg added that he expected the IMF to make specific demands on aid recipients, including measures to cut budget deficits and induce growth.

Norway's loan requires parliamentary approval but was not expected to run into difficulty.

($1 = 5.8838 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen; editing by Anna Willard)