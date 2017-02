OSLO Dec 21 Norway has offered 55 billion crowns ($9.35 billion) worth of loans to the International Monetary Fund to help stabilize the international economy but the offer was conditional on a larger international effort, the government said on Wednesday.

"With parliament's consent, the Norwegian loan funds will be made available to the IMF's general lending activities. Thus, they are not earmarked for a particular region or group of countries and are available to all IMF member countries," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

($1 = 5.8838 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)