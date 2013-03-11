(Adds Storebrand and analyst comment)
OSLO, March 11 Norway's insurers face an
unexpected drag on profits after new figures on life expectancy
showed that they need to build bigger reserves to cover life and
pension policies.
The sector will need up to 50 billion Norwegian crowns
($8.72 billion) in additional reserves and will have five years
from next year to build their buffers, FNO, the sector's lobby
group added.
Insurers need the extra reserve after revised official
projections showed that life expectancy will increase to more
than 86 years by 2050, from last 81.3 years in 2012.
"This will lower our earnings expectations by about 10
percent," Geir Holmgren, the head of Storebrand's life
insurance arm said. "The guidelines are about 15-20 percent
tougher than we thought."
Storebrand shares fell 6.7 percent to 25.20 crowns by 1119
GMT as investors reassessed their long-term profit projections,
though the company said there would be no short-term impact.
"The proposal will reduce earnings for 2014-19 by a total of
at least 1.7 crowns per share compared with our previous
estimate - and our estimates are significantly below consensus,"
Pareto Securities said.
"It reduces our earnings forecasts for 2014 by 10 percent
and should weigh on earnings towards 2019."
Storebrand said that it needs an estimated 11.5 billion
crowns in additional reserves, against an earlier estimate of 10
billion crowns, of which 4.3 billion crowns has already been set
aside.
Up to 20 percent of the extra reserves will have to come at
the expense of shareholder dividends, with Storebrand insisting
that it does not plan a share issue to cover the shortfall.
DNB, the country's biggest bank, said the new
calculations indicated that its insurance arm requires 14.4
billion crowns in additional reserves, of which 3.8 billion
crowns has already been set aside.
The bank said that the change would not have an impact on
its short-term financial results.
That view was supported by Societe Generale, which said:
"The overall reserve requirement is more stringent than
expected, but the implementation period is longer (until 2019)
and the share to be taken by shareholders is lower (20
percent)."
($1 = 5.7328 Norwegian krones)
