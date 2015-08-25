OSLO Aug 25 Norwegian insurance companies will
be given a more flexible transition to new international capital
requirements than originally intended, Finance Minister Siv
Jensen said on Tuesday.
The country's financial regulator had proposed a linear
model whereby insurers would have had to increase their capital
in even steps over the coming years, which was met by opposition
from insurers.
"I've chosen to yield to the financial industry's wish for
greater flexibility in the transition period, with somewhat
lower demands for capital increases in the initial years,"
Jensen said in a statement.
The transition to the Solvency II framework, expected to
take place over 16 years, will start next year.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)