* Deputy PM: Oil contracts with Kurdish government remain
illegal
* Says producer payments cover expenses only, not profits
* Hard line reflects continued deadlock on oil law - analyst
* DNO says wants to avoid politics, keep getting
paid
(Adds oil company and analyst comments)
By Walter Gibbs
OSLO, Oct 10 Iraq's deputy prime minister said
on Monday oil contracts signed by Iraqi Kurdistan's regional
government must be rewritten and that recent government payments
to international producers in the region in no way validate the
contracts.
"The contracts as they stand will have to be presented to
the government and brought into line with our other contracts in
the country," Hussein al-Shahristani, deputy prime minister for
energy, told Reuters at an energy conference in Oslo.
In reiterating Baghdad's long-held view that Kurdish
officials have overstepped their authority on dozens of
contracts, Shahristani's remarks suggest the central government
is sticking to a hard line in talks on a national oil law.
Asked if Kurdistan's contracts were illegal, Shahristani
replied as he has before: "Yes, as far as the Iraqi government
is concerned those contracts are not binding with Iraq."
Since August a parliamentary committee has been debating a
draft national law approved by the Iraqi cabinet that would
centralise control of oilfields in Baghdad.
In the balance are Norway's DNO , London-listed Gulf
Keystone , Heritage Oil and other firms that
have gained Kurdish production licences since the U.S.-led
invasion of Iraq in 2003.
"Our contracts are legal -- they are entered into with the
Kurdish regional government -- but we do not want to participate
in the political debate in Iraq," said DNO spokesman Tom
Bratlie.
"We have of course seen that there are different views on
this question between Baghdad and Erbil," he added, referring to
the capitals of Iraq and the Kurdish region.
While the regional contracts grant the companies a share of
oil profits, Shahristani has said he favours leaner "service
contracts" like those imposed in southern Iraq.
He said on Monday he could not predict when a final draft of
the national oil law would be sent to the full parliament.
DEADLOCK
Analyst Trond Omdal of Norway-based Arctic Securities said
Shahristani's remarks suggest Iraq's cabinet remains deadlocked
with parliament members friendly to the Kurdish government.
"The fronts are the same," he said. "Eventually most people
think there will be a compromise."
Shahristani said the Kurdish government's recent payments to
international producers using export revenues collected by
Baghdad reflected no endorsement of the contracts.
"What the KRG had asked the Iraq government is to pay them
(companies) for the actual capital that was invested in drilling
wells and making service facilities that are the property of
Iraq," Shahristani said.
"These are only the capital expenses that the KRG has spent
on developing these fields. As far as we are concerned they have
nothing to do with the contracts, or with the companies."
DNO, which has exported as much as 70,000 barrels a day from
Kurdistan since February, received $60 million from the Kurdish
government last month and $104 million in June without an
explicit explanation of what the money was for.
The payments were presented as "cash advances" in an interim
arrangement, Bratlie said.
"There has been some challenge with regards to how to book
this," he said, "but the important thing for DNO is that we are
getting paid, period."
Shahristani said he had no plan to meet with DNO executives
while in Norway for the conference.
