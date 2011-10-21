OSLO Oct 20 Norwegian energy officials said on Thursday they would proceed with an environmental study of proposed oil drilling off Jan Mayen Island, a tiny bit of Norwegian territory near Iceland and Greenland in the North Atlantic.

Minister of Petroleum and Energy Ola Borten Moe said his staff had evaluated 24 comments submitted during a public hearing and concluded that formal studies and reports should go ahead despite opposition from environmental organisations.

"An impact assessment of Jan Mayen is ... important," he said in a statement. "It will cast light on important aspects of opening up for petroleum activities."

Moe did not say how long the study would take. If it finds no major environmental or other hurdles, oil companies could be licensed to look for reserves across 100,000 sq km (38,600 square miles) of ocean far from any big land mass.

The volcanic Jan Mayen Island, located 1,000 km west of Norway in waters closer to Iceland and Greenland, is 53 km long and as narrow as 2.5 km.

The last time a new area was opened to exploration in Norwegian territorial waters was 1994, the ministry said. (Reoporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Sugita Katyal)