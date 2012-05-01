LONDON May 1 Norwegian oil and gas major Statoil shut down its Kollsnes gas processing plant on Tuesday due to a compressor trip, reducing output by 20.3 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), the company said on Tuesday.

The gas processing plant, which processes Norwegian gas that is also exported to Britain and continental Europe, shut down at 1330 local time (1130 GMT), an operational message published by Statoil showed.

An earlier market message to the Nordic power exchange showed the gas-fired power plant at Kollsnes had reduced production at the same time.

The gas processing plant has a daily capacity of 147 mcm. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)