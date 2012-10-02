Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
OSLO Oct 2 Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant will return to full production on Wednesday, later than earlier expected, gas system operator Gassco said in a market message on Tuesday.
Kollsnes, which processes Norwegian gas for export to Britain and continental Europe, will see its output reduced by 30 million cubic metres (mcm) per day until 0400 GMT on Wednesday, Gassco said.
Kollsnes was expected to ramp up over a week ago but Gassco has delayed a return to full production several times already.
Kollsnes, which has a daily capacity of 147 mcm, processes gas from some of Norway's biggest fields, including Troll, Kvitebjoern, Visund and Fram.
Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider.
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).