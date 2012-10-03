OSLO Oct 3 Output from Norway's key gas processing plant Kollsnes is to remain below full capacity until Friday, gas system operator Gassco said in an updated market message on Wednesday.

The 145 million cubic metres capacity Kollsnes plant, which processes gas from Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, will see its output reduced by 30 mcm until 0400 GMT on Friday.

The plant was expected to restart fully on Sept. 22 after maintenance, but it had experienced compressor failure and other "unexpected problems", Gassco said.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)