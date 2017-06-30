* Foreign investors bought pipelines from oil firms
* Norway's government cut pipeline tariffs shortly
afterwards
* Court rejected claim that lowering of tariffs was unlawful
OSLO, June 30 A Norwegian appeals court ruled in
favour of the government in a lawsuit brought by investors who
argued Norway's cut in gas pipeline tariffs was unlawful and
would cost them 15 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.8 billion) in
lost earnings through 2028.
The decision upheld the 2015 verdict of a lower court, which
said the government acted within its rights when it lowered
tariffs on offshore gas pipelines.
"The state has won the case and has the right to have its
costs covered (by the plaintiffs)," the Borgarting Court of
Appeal said in its verdict.
In the first round, the state won the case but did not win
the right to have its costs paid. The latest verdict overturned
that decision, awarding the government 42.2 million crowns from
the plaintiffs.
The verdict, delivered by three judges, was unanimous.
The lawsuit was brought by Solveig Gas, Silex Gas, Njord Gas
Infrastructure and Infragas, which hold a combined 44 percent
stake in pipeline joint-venture Gassled.
The firms are owned by Allianz, UBS, the
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, among other investors.
"We have been acquitted in two instances," the Ministry of
Petroleum and Energy said in a statement.
Silex Gas told Reuters ahead of the verdict it would
consider an appeal to the Supreme Court if it lost this round,
but would also be open to discussing a settlement with the
state.
After the verdict, Silex Gas CEO Kurt Georgsen declined to
say whether the company would appeal or whether it would sell
its stake in Gassled.
"The court has emphasised that the ministry did not
establish transparent systems. But the court has also said that
there was a legal basis for the tariff reductions and that we
have no basis for claims and damages," he said.
Another plaintiff, Solveig Gas, said it would consider
"carefully" whether to appeal.
"We will obviously continue as owners in Gassled. We will
keep Gassled running. This case never impacted in our role in
Gassled," said Solveig Gas CEO Tryve Pedersen.
Another plaintiff, Infragas, declined to comment.
If the plaintiffs do appeal to the Supreme Court, they must
do so by September 16.
TARIFF ROW
The government owns 45.8 percent of Gassled via state-owned
Petoro, while majority state-owned Statoil has 5
percent.
Some of the companies involved have said the unexpected
decision to lower gas transportation tariffs had hurt the image
of Norway as a country to invest in.
The government cut tariffs shortly after the four firms
bought their stakes in Gassled in 2011 and 2012 from ExxonMobil
, Total, Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell
for a total of 32 billion Norwegian crowns.
The lowered tariffs took effect on gas transport agreements
on October 1, 2016.
The oil ministry said last September the move was in line
with its longstanding policy of keeping a pretax return on
capital investment in transportation infrastructure at around 7
percent.
"The new tariffs will continue to generate a reasonable
profit for Gassled," the ministry said at the time.
($1 = 8.3758 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Nerijus
Adomaitis and Gwladys Fouche; editing by Jason Neely and David
Evans)