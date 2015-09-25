OSLO, Sept 25 An Oslo court ruled on Friday in
favour of Norway in a lawsuit involving a group of international
investors who argued that Norway's decision to cut gas pipeline
tariffs would cost them 15 billion crowns ($1.81 billion) in
lost earnings through 2028.
Challenging Norway's reputation as a predictable place to do
business, investors including Allianz, UBS,
the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, argued that Norway illegally cut fees on the
8,000-km (5,000-mile) Gassled natural gas pipeline network.
"Njord and the three other plaintiffs have six weeks to
decide whether or not to appeal this decision. Njord will make
an announcement when this decision has been made," Njord Gas
said in a separate statement.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)