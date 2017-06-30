OSLO, June 30 A Norwegian appeals court on
Friday ruled in favour of the government in a lawsuit brought by
investors who argued Norway's cut in gas pipeline tariffs was
unlawful and would cost them 15 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.79
billion) in lost earnings through 2028, one of the plaintiffs
said.
The decision upheld the 2015 verdict of a lower court, which
said the government acted within its rights when it lowered
tariffs for transporting gas through offshore pipelines, Njord
Gas Infrastructure said in a statement.
The lawsuit was brought by Solveig Gas, Silex Gas, Njord Gas
Infrastructure and Infragas, which hold a combined 44 percent
stake in pipeline joint-venture Gassled.
The firms are owned by Allianz, UBS, the
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, among other investors.
($1 = 8.3742 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, writing by Nerijus
Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)