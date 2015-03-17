OSLO, March 17 Norway's finance ministry will
conduct a hearing on the financial regulator's proposal to
tighten mortgage lending rules and it will accept submissions on
the topic over the next six weeks, it said on Tuesday.
The bank regulator proposed tighter mortgage regulations on
Tuesday, warning that low interest rates could fuel already
rapid house price growth, raising the risk of a sharp correction
and financial instability.
The regulator said it would close loopholes that allow banks
to deviate from its lending guidelines and it would require more
strenuous stress tests on borrowers because house price growth
is too high, even though the broader economy has been hurt by
the slump in the price of crude oil, Norway's top export
commodity.
