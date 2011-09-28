* Homeowners should have 15 pct equity vs 10 pct today-watchdog

By Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Sept 28 Norwegian banks must tighten household lending to keep over indebted homeowners from destabilising Norway's relatively robust economy as it is buffeted by the global debt and growth crisis, the country's financial watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway said banks should require borrowers to hold 15 percent equity in their properties, up from 10 percent today, and make sure borrowers can tolerate a long series of interest rate hikes.

"Finanstilsynet recommends lowering the level of what is considered a prudent loan-to-value ratio from 90 to 85 percent of the property's market value," the authority said in a statement advising banks it was mulling new formal guidelines.

"In addition," it said, "banks will need to make allowance for an interest rate increase of 5 percentage points when assessing a borrower's debt-servicing ability."

Norwegian housing prices rose 9.4 percent in the year to August, according to real estate industry associations, while unadjusted prices rose 2.9 percent in August alone.

The finance authority's proposed crackdown on home lending drew immediate criticism from Finance Norway, which represents banks and insurance companies.

"Stricter guidelines for housing loans will first and foremost hurt young, first-time borrowers who don't get help from their parents for home-buying, and will reduce pressure in the housing market by only a limited degree," Arne Hyttnes, Finance Norway's director, said in a statement.

He said "expansive" monetary policy by Norway's central bank coupled with too-slow construction of new homes were the main factors driving up prices.

The finance authority's director general, Morten Baltzersen, insisted bank policy was part of the problem and the credit assessments in particular "need to improve".

"A more sober residential mortgage lending practice can help dampen the risk posed by a subsequent economic setback," he said, adding:

"The vigorous growth in house prices and household debt heightens the risk of financial instability."

Despite concern about housing-price inflation Norway's central bank backed off a series of planned rate hikes earlier this summer out of concern the international financial turmoil would sap the country's accelerating economic growth.

Mainland gross domestic product, which excludes the volatile energy sector, grew one percent in the second quarter, twice as fast as in the first quarter.

"We are in a situation where we're worried about... high credit growth, but the interest rate is not a suitable tool to dampen that picture," said senior economist Kyrre Aamdal at DnB NOR Markets.

"This puts a little less pressure on the central bank to raise rates to promote financial stability, so it can give more weight to inflation and economic growth in rate-setting."

The authority said Norway's financial industry was generally on "solid footing" but was "feeling the effects of international turbulence".

"Banks' access to funding with long maturities has become more of a challenge," it said.

Baltzersen told a news conference that Norwegian life insurance firms will likely show lower results in the second half of the year due to the market turmoil.

"Unless the markets pick up, we should expect weaker results from life insurance companies in the second half of the year," he said.

Storebrand , Gjensidige and DnB NOR are some of the biggest providers of life insurance in the Nordic country.