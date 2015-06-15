(Adds quotes, details)
OSLO, June 15 The Norwegian government announced
plans on Monday to boost the supply of housing and impose some
mortgage restrictions to help curb a rapid rise in house prices
that has raised fears of financial instability.
House prices have jumped 7.5 percent in the last 12 months
and the ratio of household debt to income is above 200 percent,
one of the highest levels in Europe.
"We want to put in place rules that will allow the
construction of more houses that cost less," Finance Minister
Siv Jensen told a news conference, adding that the new policy
framework would contribute to a "sound and stable" economy.
"I am confident that Norwegian lenders are prudent in their
individual credit assessments, but the strong growth in lending
and household indebtedness can be a risk factor for the
Norwegian economy," she said.
Fearing a housing bubble and financial instability, Norway's
bank regulator in March proposed tighter mortgage regulations
that would close loopholes that allow banks to deviate from
lending guidelines. It also called for more strenuous stress
tests on borrowers.
Among its proposals, the Financial Supervisory Authority
(FSA) said the maximum loan to value ratio for a mortgage should
remain at 85 percent and that the room to deviate from this rule
should be sharply reduced.
Jensen said the government would stick to the 85 percent
rule, but said up to 10 percent of a bank's new loans would be
allowed to deviate from the norm.
The regulator had also said it planned to require banks to
test whether a borrower can manage a six percentage point rise
in interest rates, above a previous test of five percent, but
Jensen said she would keep the rule at five percent.
The FSA had also asked for new rules requiring annual
instalment payments from the first year on all mortgages with a
loan-to-value ratio above 65 percent. The government said it
would set the bar at 70 percent.
Norwegian economic growth, hammered by a sharp fall in
global oil prices, is expected to halve this year to just over 1
percent, which will probably persuade the central bank to cut
interest rates.
