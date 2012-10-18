OSLO Oct 18 Norwegian banks expect a drop in credit demand from companies in the fourth quarter of 2012 after demand was broadly unchanged in the third quarter, according to a quarterly central bank lending survey published on Thursday.

"The changes in banks' credit standards for households and enterprises overall were small, and large changes are not expected in Q4," Norges Bank said in a statement.

"In Q4, banks expect a decline in credit demand from enterprises," it added.

Norwegian banks have been largely insulated from Europe's economic turbulence but low interest rates coupled with strong income growth and low unemployment have encouraged Norwegian households to borrow more, pushing real estate prices to new records.

The biggest banks in Norway include DNB and Nordea .

