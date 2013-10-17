OSLO Oct 17 Norway's banks expect household and
corporate demand for loans to fall somewhat over the coming
quarter, and they see steady credit standars for households and
somewhat easing credit standards for corporations, the central
bank said on Thursday.
"Banks expect narrower margins on lending to both households
and enterprises," the central bank said in a quarterly lending
survey. "At the same time, they expect household and corporate
demand for loans to fall somewhat."
Three months ago banks predicted broadly unchanged credit
demand from both households and non financial institutions, the
central bank said earlier. They also predicted unchanged credit
standards for households and easing standards to non financial
corporate clients.
Top banks in Norway include DNB, Nordea
and Danske Bank.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)