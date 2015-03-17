OSLO, March 17 Norway's bank regulator proposed
tighter mortgage rules on Tuesday, arguing that there was a risk
that rapid house price and credit growth could continue, even as
the economy slows after a big oil price fall.
The regulator said the maximum loan to value ratio will
remain 85 percent but it will close loopholes that allowed banks
to go higher and banks' room to deviate from the 85 percent rule
will be sharply cut.
The regulator also said it would require more strenuous
stress tests for household borrowers, looking at whether they
can manage a 6 percentage point rise in interest rates versus a
previous 5 percent.
It also said it would introduce an annual instalment payment
of at least 2.5 percent from the first year on all mortgages
with a loan-to-value ratio above 65 percent.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Terje Solsvik)