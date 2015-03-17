OSLO, March 17 Norway's bank regulator proposed tighter mortgage rules on Tuesday, arguing that there was a risk that rapid house price and credit growth could continue, even as the economy slows after a big oil price fall.

The regulator said the maximum loan to value ratio will remain 85 percent but it will close loopholes that allowed banks to go higher and banks' room to deviate from the 85 percent rule will be sharply cut.

The regulator also said it would require more strenuous stress tests for household borrowers, looking at whether they can manage a 6 percentage point rise in interest rates versus a previous 5 percent.

It also said it would introduce an annual instalment payment of at least 2.5 percent from the first year on all mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio above 65 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Terje Solsvik)