OSLO Dec 16 Norway's central bank allotted 18 billion crowns ($3.0 billion)in F-deposits for Dec. 16-21 at an auction on Friday, it said on its page. The highest rate at the tender was 1.75 percent. The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector. The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. ($1 = 5.9948 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)