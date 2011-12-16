BRIEF-GAIN CAPITAL SAYS JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BLN
OSLO Dec 16 Norway's central bank allotted 18 billion crowns ($3.0 billion)in F-deposits for Dec. 16-21 at an auction on Friday, it said on its page. The highest rate at the tender was 1.75 percent. The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector. The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. ($1 = 5.9948 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* If everything goes according to plan will be able to ask shareholders to approve capital increase at AGM on April 7 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Polar Asset Management Partners Inc reports a 7 percent passive stake in Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kcKBdY] Further company coverage: