UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
OSLO Dec 22 Norway's central bank on Thursday offered F-loan liquidity for Dec. 30-Jan. 3 with a deadline for offers on Dec. 29 at 1200 GMT, it said on its page.
The bank also said it intended to hold total reserves of about 40 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.75 billion) into the new year.
The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.
The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. ($1 = 5.9276 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
BEIJING, Feb 11 China's top securities regulator is still preparing to launch oil futures and is considering lifting restrictions on stock index futures imposed during the 2015 stock market crash, the Shanghai Securities Times said on Saturday.
TORONTO, Feb 10 The Bank of Canada's early experiment on a blockchain-based payment system highlights challenges such as cost-efficiency and data privacy, according to an article by a senior bank official published on Friday.