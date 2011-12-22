OSLO Dec 22 Norway's central bank on Thursday offered F-loan liquidity for Dec. 30-Jan. 3 with a deadline for offers on Dec. 29 at 1200 GMT, it said on its page.

The bank also said it intended to hold total reserves of about 40 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.75 billion) into the new year.

The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.

The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. ($1 = 5.9276 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)