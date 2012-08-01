UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
LONDON Aug 1 Statoil's Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Barents Sea has resumed output following a three-week unplanned outage, a trade source at the company said.
"Snoehvit production is ramping back up...Three to five days from now it should be back at full production," he said.
The plant, Europe's only LNG export facility, shut on July 10 after water leaked into the gas dryers.
The source declined to comment on the destination of the first cargoes exported from the facility.
Statoil's share of Snoehvit's output is about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez (12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total (18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.