OSLO, July 10 Norway's labour ministry said on Monday it had called striking offshore oil workers and the oil industry association (OLF) to a meeting at 2330 (2130 GMT) ahead of a midnight deadline to intervene and avert a complete lockout of offshore staff.

"The parties of the conflict have been invited to the ministry. I can confirm that," said Morten Dagre, a spokesman for the labour ministry said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nerijus Adomaitis)