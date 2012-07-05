* Lockout to shut Norwegian oil production in 1-4 days

* Statoil output hit by 1.2 mln boepd

* Government not commenting on possible intervention

OSLO, July 5 Norway's oil industry called a lockout of all offshore workers on the Norwegian continental shelf on Thursday in an attempt to end a strike which has affected crude exports and lifted global oil prices.

A lockout means a complete shutdown of Norwegian oil and gas production, virtually guaranteeing government intervention and an end to the strike, which is now in its 12th day.

"The conflict is deadlocked, and the demands are unreasonable... Unfortunately, we see no other course than to notify a lockout," the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) said in a statement.

This means that 6,515 workers covered by the offshore pay agreements will be locked out from their workplaces with effect from July 10 (2200 GMT on July 9), it added.

Statoil said in a statement the shortfall in production due to the lockout would be around 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and that lost revenue due to the stoppage would amount to around 520 million Norwegian crowns ($86.55 million) per day.

Norway's labour ministry declined to say whether it would intervene but said a lockout was legal.

A second round of mediations broke down on Wednesday as the OLF refused to budge on union demands for early retirement for the sector's 7,000 workers.

Unions are calling for an early retirement age for offshore workers of 62 but the OLF has argued that their demands are not in line with government pension reforms.

The government has the authority to force an end to strikes if it believes safety is being compromised or vital national interests could be harmed, and has done so in the past to protect the country's image as a reliable energy exporter. ($1 = 6.0078 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, Nerijus Adomaitis, Vegard Botterli, Victoria Klesty; editing by James Jukwey)