U.S. GASOLINE MARGINS TURN NEGATIVE, FALL 1.4 PERCENT TO SESSION LOW OF $11.60 PER BARREL AFTER EIA DATA
OSLO, July 10 Norway's government intervened to stop a strike of offshore workers and a planned lockout to prevent a total shutdown of oil and gas production, the labour minister said, just after a midnight deadline.
"I had to make this decision to protect Norway's vital interests. It wasn't an easy choice, but I had to do it," Labour Minister Hanne Bjurstroem told Reuters after meeting with the trade unions and the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF).
Leif Sande, the leader of the largest labour union Industri Energi, representing more than half of 7,000 offshore workers, said workers would return to work immediately.
"It's very sad. The strike is over," he told journalists. (Reporting by Vegard Botterli)
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares nearly 8 percent higher.
VATICAN CITY, Feb 15 Pope Francis appeared on Wednesday to back Native Americans seeking to halt part of the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying indigenous cultures have a right to defend "their ancestral relationship to the earth".