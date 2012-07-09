OIL PRICES REVERSE LOSSES; TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
OSLO, July 9 Norway's oil industry association (OLF) said the government seemed likely not to intervene and stop a lockout on the Norwegian continental shelf before the midnight (2200 GMT)deadline on Monday.
"We are starting to realise that the government will not be intervening," Eli Ane Nedreskaar, a spokeswoman for the OLF, told Reuters.
Baard Glad Pedersen, spokesman for Norway's biggest offshore operator Statoil, said the firm also expected the lockout to be carried out.
"We expect the lockout to stay in place and we are preparing to start shutting down production after the midnight," he told Reuters. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
LONDON, Feb 15 The global shipping industry has urged the European Union to drop the sector's inclusion in proposals adopted on Wednesday to reform the bloc's carbon market, saying it risks distorting trade and international efforts to cut the sector's emissions.
U.S. GASOLINE MARGINS TURN NEGATIVE, FALL 1.4 PERCENT TO SESSION LOW OF $11.60 PER BARREL AFTER EIA DATA