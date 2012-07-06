* Govt not intervening to end strike at this point
* Unions, firms to resume mediated talks Saturday
* Strike in 13th day, lockout looms on July 10
* Statoil says lockout would mean $87 mln in lost revenues
per day
(Recasts after meeting, adds labour minister, unions, industry
comment)
By Vegard Botterli and Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, July 6 Norway's government refrained from
forcing striking offshore oil and gas workers back to work on
Friday, instead asking them to resume mediated talks on Saturday
to avert a total shutdown of oil and gas output by western
Europe's biggest producer.
Labour Minister Hanne Bjurstroem summoned employers and
labour unions on Friday to a meeting and told them to resolve
the dispute, which has rattled oil markets for the past two
weeks.
Norway's oil production has fallen by around 13 percent and
its gas output by 4 percent as a result of the walkout.
The dispute escalated on Thursday after Norway's oil
industry association, the OLF, announced plans to lock the
workers out from July 10.
"I have asked the parties to take up negotiations, and they
have agreed. I have not given them any ultimatums. They already
have a deadline to meet. The lockout is on 10 July," Bjurstroem
told journalists after the meeting.
"I made it very clear to them that this is their
responsibility and they have to resolve it themselves,"
Bjurstroem told Reuters.
The government stepped in to avert a lockout in 2004 and
analysts believe it will do so again if there is no resolution
reached by Tuesday.
Norway is western Europe's biggest natural gas exporter and
the world's eighth-largest crude exporter, with energy
accounting for about half of its total exports.
"We have agreed to meet the unions once again to try and
resolve this to the best for all parties," OLF leader Gro
Breakken told Reuters.
Leif Sande, leader of the largest of the three unions,
Industri Energi, agreed with the labour minister that the
conflict should be resolved by the parties involved.
"She has said that one cannot just push this kind of
conflict onto the government," told Reuters.
RETIREMENT AGE, WAGES
The dispute centres on a demand for early retirement at 62
by offshore workers which has raised eyebrows in a country that
already pays the world's highest oil and gas salaries, double
those of similar workers in Britain.
Norwegian oil and gas workers are the best paid in the
world, earning more than twice the average salary of all 53
countries surveyed in a report from Hays Oil & Gas.
It put their average salary at $180,300. While the
government's statistics office estimate was lower at roughly
727,200 Norwegian crowns ($120,000), that still made it the
best-paying industrial job in the country.
A spokesman at the OLF, which represents Statoil
and other operators, said staff deserved good conditions but
that employers could not agree to unequal pension schemes among
industrial workers.
STATOIL
Norway's oil strike has helped buoy Brent crude oil futures
, with prices spiking above $102 a barrel on Thursday
when the lockout was called. Prices cooled to below $100 on
Friday on worries over weak global economic growth.
The Norwegian government has the authority to force an end
to a strike if it believes safety is being compromised or vital
national interests could be harmed.
State-controlled Statoil has said the lockout would cause a
production shortfall for the company of around 1.2 million
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and 520 million
Norwegian crowns ($86.6 million) in lost revenues per day.
Labour unions defend the demand for early retirement as
justified due to the industry's harsh working conditions. They
argue that top executives at Statoil, which dominates the
sector, are already eligible to retire early.
The OLF argues that salaries are already high and that union
demands are not in line with government pension reforms. They
say it should be up to individual companies to decide.
($1 = 6.0347 Norwegian crowns)
(Writing by Mia Shanley, editing by Jason Neely)