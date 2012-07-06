OSLO, July 6 Norway's oil industry and labour
unions have agreed to meet on Saturday and make another attempt
at reaching a wage deal and ending a strike which has caused a
drop in crude and gas output, the labour minister said on
Friday.
The parties will meet on Saturday with a state mediator, the
minister said.
"I made it very clear to them that this is their
responsibility and they have to resolve it themselves," Labour
Minister Hanne Bjurstroem told Reuters after meeting with the
parties in dispute.
Norway's government had summoned striking offshore workers
and their employers to a meeting on Friday as a pending lockout
by the oil industry threatens to cut off oil and gas exports
from western Europe's top producer.
(Reporting by Vegard Botterli)