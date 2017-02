OSLO Oct 11 Lundin has made a small oil discovery north-west of the Snorre field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

"Due to thin oil zones and uncertain extent of the reservoirs, there is no basis for providing a resource estimate," the NPD said.

Partners in the production licence 519 are operator Lundin with 40 percent, while Spring Energy, Norwegian Energy Company and Bayerngas hold 20 percent each.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)