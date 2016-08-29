PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STAVANGER, Norway Aug 29 John Knight, Statoil's executive vice-president for global strategy and business development, told the ONS oil conference in Stavanger on Monday:
** Expects more deals in the Norwegian oil sector like the merger between BP's Norwegian business and that of Norwegian oil firm Det norske and its top owner, holding company Aker, earlier this year.
** Says: "Some large, traditional players of the last 50 years have already left ... Just this year we had one of the largest (BP) changing its business not by leaving but by merging into a smaller company and becoming a minority investor. I believe we will see more of this in the coming period."
** Says: "And I believe that the financial character and requirements of shareholders that sit behind this sort of change will be different to some of the larger players. I think it might mean we have to think about different ways of doing tax transfers and asset deals."
** Says: "We all have to think further about the financial structures for decommissioning and abandonment. We will have to think about more collaborative and transitional models for operatorship."
** Says: "I think we will see more complexity in contingency structures and in payments, when assets transfers and business transfers are made." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Alister Doyle)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.