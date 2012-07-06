British firm Bunzl reports higher-than-expected full-year profit
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
OSLO, July 6 Statistics Norway (SSB) issued the following economic indicator on Friday:
TOTAL INDUSTRY PRODUCTION
(seasonally adjusted percentage change)
May vs April May 12 vs May 11 Total output 1.5 13.0 Oil and gas 2.0 15.8 Manufacturing 0.5 1.7 Electricity supply 3.0 30.6
NOTE: A Reuters poll of seven analysts found an average forecast of an unchanged output in May from April. (Reporting by Olso newsroom)
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.
SEOUL, Feb 27 The board of an affiliate of South Korea's Lotte Group approved a land swap with the government on Monday that will enable authorities to deploy a controversial U.S. missile defence system, the defence ministry said.