Statistics Norway (SSB) issued the following economic indicator on Friday: TOTAL INDUSTRY PRODUCTION (seasonally adjusted percentage change) July vs June July 2012 vs July 2011 Total output -4.5 +2.6 Oil and gas -6.5 +1.3 Manufacturing +0.3 +7.6 Electricity supply -8.4 -1.5 NOTE: A Reuters poll of 8 analysts found an average forecast of a 0 .4 p ercent month-on-month output fall in J uly.