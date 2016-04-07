OSLO, April 7 Norway may order new submarines
for its navy from France's Direction des Constructions Navales
Services or Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, the Norwegian
Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"France and Germany are amongst the largest nations in
Europe. A submarine cooperation with one of these nations will
secure that Norway acquires the submarines we need," the
ministry said.
"This process is near its conclusion, and a recommendation
is planned to be presented to the Norwegian government during
2016. Pending governmental decision, a formal procurement
program will be presented to the Norwegian Parliament for
approval," it added.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)