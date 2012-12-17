BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
OSLO Dec 17 Norway's government asked the financial regulator to require banks to hold significantly more capital against mortgage lending, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
A ministry statement said it wanted the Financial Supervisory Authority to draw up plans for a risk-weight for residential mortgages at around 35 percent, well above the prevailing levels in the 10-15 percent range and the 15 percent proposed in neighbouring Sweden.
The ministry's call is also in line with the central bank's proposal that discussions about the new risk-weights should start in the 35-40 percent range.
For DNB, Norway's biggest bank, central bank data show a mortgage risk weight at 12.8 percent at the end of last year.
Current regulations regard mortgage lending as less risky, so banks are required to hold smaller buffers on home loans than on corporate loans.
As a result, Norwegian banks have shifted toward mortgages, allowing them to boost their liquidity levels even if they did not actually hold more capital.
Norwegian house prices have risen sharply in recent years as the construction sector is unable to keep pace with demand generated by surging inflation.
High wage growth is also supporting the housing market and several institutions, including the IMF and the OECD, have warned that Norway may be developing a housing bubble. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.