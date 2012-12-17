* Govt says mortgage risk weight should be 35 pct

* Central bank earlier supported 35-40 pct level

* DNB shares fell 1.6 pct (Adds DNB comment, shares)

OSLO, Dec 17 Norway's government asked the financial regulator to require banks to hold significantly more capital against mortgage lending, a move that could increase borrowing costs for households.

The Finance Ministry said on Monday it wanted the Financial Supervisory Authority to draw up to plans for a so-called risk-weight for residential mortgages of around 35 percent, well above the prevailing levels in the 10-15 percent range and the 15 percent proposed in neighbouring Sweden.

The risk-weight, based on the perceived risk of an asset, stipulates what percentage of loans must be backed by the minimum capital requirement.

Top lender DNB, which had mortgage risk-weight at 12.8 percent at the end of last year, predicted more expensive loans if the proposal was accepted.

"If these weights are adopted, this will obviously mean more expensive loans for Norwegian consumers," spokesman Thomas Midteide said.

He added that the tough rule in comparison with Sweden would distort the market in the Nordic countries and would provide an additional burden when capital and liquidity buffer requirements are already on the rise.

Still, he added that DNB has no plans to change either its financial targets or dividend policy.

The ministry's call is also in line with the central bank's proposal that discussions about the new risk-weights should start in the 35-40 percent range.

DNB shares were 1.7 percent lower At 1235 GMT, underperforming a 0.95 percent fall by the broader OBX index

Current regulations regard mortgage lending as less risky, so banks are required to hold smaller buffers on home loans than on corporate loans.

As a result, Norwegian banks have shifted toward mortgages, allowing them to boost their liquidity levels even if they did not actually hold more capital.

Norwegian house prices have risen sharply in recent years as the construction sector is unable to keep pace with demand generated by surging inflation.

High wage growth is also supporting the housing market and several institutions, including the IMF and the OECD, have warned that Norway may be developing a housing bubble. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Ron Popeski and Hans-Juergen Peters)