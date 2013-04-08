MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls, Egypt buoyed by gradual stamp duty plan
* Saudi's Al Tayyar slumps after denying Indonesia deal report
OSLO, April 8 Norway's banking regulator has found no evidence that the Nibor interbank lending rates have been manipulated, it said on Monday, but called at the same time for tighter regulation of how the rates are set.
"The Financial Supervisory Authority has found no evidence that the Norwegian reference rate - Nibor - was manipulated or of attempted manipulation, but neither can it confirm that this was not the case," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Saudi's Al Tayyar slumps after denying Indonesia deal report
PARIS, March 5 Senior French conservative politicians will propose an alternative to presidential candidate Francois Fillon, a senior politician from The Republicans party said, suggesting that Alain Juppe was the only option.
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago