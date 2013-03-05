OSLO, March 5 Power to Royal Dutch Shell's Nyhamna gas processing plant in Norway will return to normal over the next 24 hours and the firm will ramp up production as soon as possible, it said on Tuesday.

"Statnett has given clear signal to start ramping up power load. We expect normal consumption to be restored during the next 24 hours," the Nordic Power Exchange said in a market message.

The output from the plant that feeds the Langeled pipeline, the UK's main subsea import route, has been reduced since Saturday when stormy weather cut the key power transmission line.