* Norway opens for exploration zone bordering Russia
* Statoil, Lundin Petroleum among licence winners
* Russia's Lukoil, DEA win participating interests
* Greenpeace criticises awards
OSLO, May 18 Norway has awarded 10 oil licences
to energy companies in the Arctic, opening new acreage for
exploration for the first time in two decades and granting
access to an offshore zone bordering Russia.
Norway is hoping the new areas will help boost a sector that
has been shedding projects, costs and jobs due to a 57 percent
decline in crude prices since mid-2014.
Western Europe's largest oil and gas producing country is
also keen to award licences in new acreage to maintain its
overall production level, as output in the mature North Sea
declines.
"This will contribute to employment, growth and value
creation in Norway," Norwegian oil and energy minister Tord Lien
said in a statement.
Environmental group Greenpeace criticised the awards.
"It is with shock and anger we register that Norway is
violating two recent environmental agreements, just to get their
hands on Arctic oil," Greenpeace Norway head Truls Gulowsen
said.
Lien told Reuters the government "is pursuing a policy that
has broad support in the Norwegian parliament".
"If the companies can't operate safely they can't get
permission to do business, that's the same for the North Sea and
the Barents Sea," he said, adding the Arctic exploration was in
line with existing legislation.
ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Norway's Statoil
and Det norske, as well as Sweden's Lundin
Petroleum were among the licence winners.
Some 13 firms will be offered participating interests in a
total of 40 blocks, which cover the 10 production licences. Five
companies will be offered operatorships.
Oil firm DEA, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's LetterOne, won participation in two licences.
Of the 10 licenses, three are in an offshore area bordering
Russia. Russian oil major Lukoil won participation in
one of those three.
In a separate statement, Lundin Petroleum said one area,
close to the Russian border, had potential to contain in excess
of a billion barrels of oil equivalents, while another licence
could contain "several billion barrels".
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said it was hopeful
first drilling could start as early as next year.
