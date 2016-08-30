By Gwladys Fouche
STAVANGER, Norway Aug 30 Oil firm Statoil
will drill Norway's northernmost oil well next year in
the Barents Sea, where it believes a significant oil discovery
can be made, an executive said on Tuesday.
Statoil will drill the Korpfjell prospect 418 km (260 miles)
north of mainland Norway next year as part of its exploration
campaign in the Norwegian Arctic in 2017.
"It is a high-impact well," Statoil's head of exploration,
Tim Dodson, told Reuters on the sidelines of an oil conference
in Stavanger, Norway.
Statoil defines a high-impact well as one that has the
potential to provide a total of more than 250 million barrels of
oil equivalent (boe) to Statoil and any partners, or 100 million
boe net to Statoil alone.
Overall, Statoil will drill up to seven wells in the
Norwegian Arctic next year and Dodson said two other prospects -
Koigen Central and Gemini North - were also expected to be
high-impact wells.
"We believe there are good prospects of finding oil in
Korpfjell," Dodson earlier told a news conference.
Statoil's Arctic prospects are spread out across the Barents
Sea so they can test different geological structures for oil and
gas deposits.
Unlike other Arctic regions, the part of the Barents Sea
where oil companies can drill is free of ice and as shallow as
the North Sea.
