STAVANGER, Norway Aug 25 The Edvard Grieg oil field off Norway is expected on stream in October next year, its operator Lundin Petroleum said on Monday.

"We should be on production in October next year," Torstein Sannes, Lundin Petroleum's chief in Norway, told a news conference. Lundin Petroleum had previously said the field would be on stream in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Lundin is the operator of the field and has a stake of 40 percent. Its partners are Norway's Statoil with 15 percent, Austria's OMV with 15 percent and London-listed Premier Oil with 30 percent.