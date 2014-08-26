Explosion and fire reported at Syncrude oil sands plant
CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 There was an explosion and fire at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Tuesday, according to a contractor working on site who witnessed the incident.
STAVANGER, Norway Aug 26 The recent flare up of violence in Iraq is past its worst and oil companies are mostly operating normal with developments and exports flowing as planned, Sara Akbar, Chief Executive of Kuwait Energy, an investor in the country, said on Tuesday.
"I think we've been through the worst and things will stabilize from here," Akbar told Reuters. "Most of the developments in Iraq are on plan, especially in the south, where most of the international oil companies are still working, with field developments and exports going normal."
Akbar said Kuwait Energy's projects in the country were mostly unaffected and she would be keen to invest more in Iraq if her firm was able to get into projects. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Louise Heavens)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 There was an explosion and fire at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Tuesday, according to a contractor working on site who witnessed the incident.
U.S ULSD FUTURES TURN POSITIVE IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN INVENTORIES
NEW YORK, March 14 Falling oil prices weighed on energy shares on Tuesday in the wake of a report of rising crude stocks, while the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates.