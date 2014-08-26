STAVANGER, Norway Aug 26 The recent flare up of violence in Iraq is past its worst and oil companies are mostly operating normal with developments and exports flowing as planned, Sara Akbar, Chief Executive of Kuwait Energy, an investor in the country, said on Tuesday.

"I think we've been through the worst and things will stabilize from here," Akbar told Reuters. "Most of the developments in Iraq are on plan, especially in the south, where most of the international oil companies are still working, with field developments and exports going normal."

Akbar said Kuwait Energy's projects in the country were mostly unaffected and she would be keen to invest more in Iraq if her firm was able to get into projects. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Louise Heavens)