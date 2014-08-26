LONDON Aug 26 Three energy investment funds
have promised a combined $525 million in financing for a new oil
exploration and production company focused on Norway and
Britain, operating under the name Origo Exploration AS.
Energy investor Riverstone Holdings and Barclays
bank's energy fund BNRI are each contributing $200
million, and Singapore's sovereign investment fund Temasek $125
million.
Origo, headquartered in Norway's oil capital Stavanger,
plans to take part in drilling around 25 exploration wells over
the coming five years, focusing on Norwegian and British waters.
The company aims to purchase exploration licences through
farm-in deals, by participating in licensing rounds and
acquisitions.
Oil entrepreneurs Andrew Armour and Timothy Sullivan, who
have previously set up North Sea exploration firms, are leading
Origo together with Norwegian experts Svein Ilebekk, Kent
Hogseth and Orjan Gjerde.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by John Stonestreet)