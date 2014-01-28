European shares hit 2-week low as banks, miners and Gemalto tumble
OSLO Jan 28 Faroe Petroleum has made a small oil and gas discovery near the Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.
The find is between 6 and 9 million barrels of oil equivalents and further drilling in the prospect will be considered, the NPD said in a statement.
"An approximately 12.5-metre oil column and approximately 12-metre gas column were encountered in the Garn formation, with thicker reservoir rocks and better reservoir quality than expected," the NPD said.
Faroe operates the licence with a 30 percent stake while other shareholders include Centrica (40 pct), Spike (15 pct), Concedo (10 pct) and Skagen44 (5 pct).
LONDON, March 22 The Chinese-owned maker of London's black cabs opened a new factory in central England on Wednesday to produce electric taxis which it also hopes to sell overseas for the first time to cities keen on the famous brand and concerned about pollution.
