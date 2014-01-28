OSLO Jan 28 Faroe Petroleum has made a small oil and gas discovery near the Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

The find is between 6 and 9 million barrels of oil equivalents and further drilling in the prospect will be considered, the NPD said in a statement.

"An approximately 12.5-metre oil column and approximately 12-metre gas column were encountered in the Garn formation, with thicker reservoir rocks and better reservoir quality than expected," the NPD said.

Faroe operates the licence with a 30 percent stake while other shareholders include Centrica (40 pct), Spike (15 pct), Concedo (10 pct) and Skagen44 (5 pct).