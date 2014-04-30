OSLO, April 30 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil made a small oil and gas discovery near the Fram field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

The preliminary size of the discovery has been estimated at between 6 and 19 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents, the NPD added.

Statoil holds 45 percent of the licence while other shareholders include Exxon Mobil (25 pct), Idemitsu Petroleum (15 pct) and GDF Suez (15 pct) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)