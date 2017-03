OSLO May 27 An oil and gas find by German gas company VNG in the Pil prospect in the Norwegian Sea could be bigger than earlier thought after a sidetrack helped improve resource estimates, Rocksource, a partner in the find, said on Tuesday.

The prospect's resource is now seen at 90-150 million barrels of oil equivalents (mmboe) versus a previous 50-170 mmboe seen in April.

VNG will now drill a second sidetrack.

VNG and Spike Exploration each hold 30 percent of the licence, Faroe Petroleum has 25 percent and Rocksource has 15 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)