OSLO, March 24 A small fire broke out during the night on the floating production vessel serving BG Group's Knarr oil field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, halting production from the recently opened facility, Norway's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said on Tuesday.

The Knarr field produced its first oil last week. It has a production capacity of 63,000 barrels per day.

Operator BG holds a 45 percent stake in the field while Idemitsu holds 25 percent, BASF's Wintershall 20 percent and DEA 10 percent. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Anand Basu)